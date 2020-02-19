POSTVILLE, Iowa — Keith Kerr, 89, of Postville, Iowa, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Community Presbyterian Church, in Postville, Iowa.
There will also be a one- hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on February 22, 2020, at Community Presbyterian Church in Postville, with Rev. Kate Rupert as the officiant. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Postville Cemetery.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.