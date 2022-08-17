John J. Basten, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Anthony J. Burbach, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Elizabeth J. Davies, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Betty DeShaw, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Judith A. Kolker, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Zelda J. Meyers, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Eugene D. Myers, Rewey, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Colleen M. O’Hare, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Steven J. Post, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Puff, Marietta, Ga. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Francis J. Runde, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John J. Vondra, Warren, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Bartell Leamon Funeral Home, Warren. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton.
Marilyn A. Weber, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with scripture service at 7 p.m., Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.
