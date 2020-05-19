AMES, Iowa — Brian Patrick Carr, age 50, of Ames, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Adams Funeral Home, where a rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Due to guidelines for social distancing, only a limited number of people will be allowed inside at a time. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Adams Funeral Home.
Attendance will be limited to family members due to the previously mentioned guidelines, but the funeral service may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4021170606?pwd=ZkZkZS9RZjExZU1aV3lLVVJTeFVQZz09 Password: 6hqEnR. A memorial might be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Brian’s family at www. adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be set aside for his three daughters.