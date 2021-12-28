Margaret Schultz Telegraph Herald Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENE, Iowa — Margaret Schultz, 89, of Greene, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at United Methodist Church, Greene, where services will follow. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.Retz Funeral Home, of Greene, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Burial Funeral Home United Methodist Church Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today