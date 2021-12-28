GREENE, Iowa — Margaret Schultz, 89, of Greene, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at United Methodist Church, Greene, where services will follow. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.

Retz Funeral Home, of Greene, is assisting the family.

