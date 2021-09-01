Deanna Marie Boardman, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 28, 2021, at home.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.
Deanna was born on February 13, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of William and Lee (Wunderlich) Latham. She graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque and later attended NICC. She married Mark Boardman in 2007 in Dubuque.
She enjoyed doing crafts and crocheting, spending time with her family especially her great nieces and nephew; she was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Deanna was a selfless person who enjoyed doing things for others especially baking and cooking.
She is survived by her husband Mark; her daughter Stephanie Maiers; her parents William and Lee Latham; two brothers Todd (Lisa) Latham and Billy (Tina) Latham; her sister Jodi (Ron) Benson; nieces and nephews Crystal Parker, Ashley Apodaca, T.J. Latham, Dustin Benson, Beau Benson and Jake Benson along with great nieces and a great nephew; brother-in-law David and Diane Boardman and their children Allison Boardman and Kyle Boardman.
She was preceded in death by her uncle and Godfather Ray Latham and her grandmother Ruth Latham.
The family wishes to thank the Dubuque Fire and EMS Department, Tri-State Dialysis and Dr. Hillard Salas for all their care, kindness and compassion.