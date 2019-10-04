SHULLSBURG, Wis. — William “Bill” H. Morrissey, 92, passed away at home with family at his side on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Keeping with Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Bill was born on July 23, 1927, to William and Elizabeth (Foley) Morrissey in Dubuque. He attended St. Matthew’s Catholic School and Shullsburg High School.
Upon leaving high school, he enlisted into the U.S. Army during WWII in October 1945 and took his basic training at Fort Sill, Okla. In March 1946, he was deployed overseas and was with the Eighth Army in Osaka, Japan. He was also a member of Headquarters Battery of the 25th Division Artillery Battery of the 25th Infantry (Tropic Lightning) Division, where he was promoted to a T-5 (Technician Fifth Grade) in Nara, Japan.
After arriving home, Bill worked for many years as an over-the-road truck driver, hauling many different products all throughout the United States. He worked for K A T in Kenosha, Wis., hauling cars and working at and with many mines in the area.
He met the love of his life, Shirley Frazer, and they were married on February 12, 1955, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg, and together raised a family of 11 children. He would later continue in the trucking industry for the rest of his life. He, along with his partners, started MC-MOR-HAN Trucking in Shullsburg. Upon leaving MC-MOR-HAN, he started his own dump-trucking business, Bill Morrissey Trucking, as well as farming beef cows on Silverthorn Ranch.
In 1977, with his sons, they started Little Giant Company Rock Quarry, where all of his family worked at one time or another. Bill was very proud of being a truck driver, he was still actively hauling loads and working in the quarry into his nineties and always maintained a valid CDL.
He and Shirley loved traveling, they traveled much of the world, especially returning to Japan. They spent many years in Hawaii during the winter, where they made many dear friends in Honolulu, who they hold dear in their hearts. Bill will be sadly missed and loved by his family and friends, and always remembered as a hard working & determined man.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley; 11 children, Marilyn Breed, Carolyn (Donald) Allendorf, Steven (Sandy Peart) Morrissey, Casey (Mary) Morrissey, Jacqueline (Philip) Austin, John (Darcy) Morrissey, Sandra (Todd) Walowit, Bill (Sheila) Morrissey Jr., George (Tammy) Morrissey, Rose (Dennis) Voigts and Jason (Farrah) Morrissey; 26 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren (with one on the way).
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and a son-in-law, Gordy Breed.
In lieu of plants and flowers, condolences may be sent to the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.