SPARTA, Wis. — LaVonne J. Peterson, 85, of Sparta, and formerly of Fennimore, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 2, 1935, to Wayne and Florence (Fry) Feakes. She grew up in the Fennimore area and was a 1953 graduate of Fennimore High School. On January 23, 1955, LaVonne married Roy A. Peterson at the Fennimore United Methodist Church. They lived in Hampshire, Ill., before moving to Sparta. She worked at 1st Community Credit Union, retiring in 1997 as the Vice President of Operations. LaVonne was an accomplished quilter and loved going to quilting retreats. She was a member of the Sparta United Methodist Church and served on the board at the Morrow Home. LaVonne enjoyed traveling around the United States with Roy, visiting every state in the union. She especially enjoyed attending sporting events for all of her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Roy; children, LuAnne (Jim) Bruner, of Jacksonville, OR, JoEllen (Mike) Dries, of Sparta, and Linda (Charles) Kenyon, of New Lisbon; grandchildren, Anthony, Sr., (Krystal) Dries, Patrick (Jenna) Dries, Chad (Rachel) Kenyon, Mandy (Greg) Novak, Jamie (Steven) Plesha, and Todd (Jennifer) Bruner; great-grandchildren, Anthony Dries, Jr., Kodie, Jaydin, Parker, Peyton and Paislee Dries, Carson Novak, Violet Plesha, Nash and Sydney Bruner, and Marrissa Rodriguez; siblings, Lela Murray, of Calmar, IA, Glenn (Joncee) Feakes, of Denver, CO., Joyce Harris, of Fennimore, and Donna Glasbrenner (Arnold Harris), of Fennimore; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice (Donald) Noyes; brothers, Albert Lee Feakes and Wendell Wayne Feakes; and brothers-in-law, John Murray, Arland Harris and James Glasbrenner.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon today at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Graveside services and burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., in the Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore. Rev. Loretta Waughtal will officiate.
