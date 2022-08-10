EPWORTH, Iowa — Henry W. Lamphere, 88, of Epworth, Iowa passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Henry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Services for Henry will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa with Pastor Mike Jones presiding. Burial will be held in Highview Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa with Full Military Honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650.
Henry was born August 4, 1934, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, son of Elom Perry and Mable (Moyle) Lamphere. He graduated from Strawberry Point High School in Strawberry Point, Iowa. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War 1957- 1958. On September 18, 1958, he was united in marriage to Gloria Hofer in Farmersburg, Iowa. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2022. Henry worked at the Dubuque Packing Company until his retirement, and then he went to work for Truck Country and drove a parts truck.
Henry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who truly loved spending time with his family, especially, his grandchildren. He had a love for Classic Vehicles, if it was old and had a motor, he had his hands in it. He was a self-taught auto mechanic and enjoyed fixing vehicles out in his garage.
Henry was a member of the United Methodist Church in Epworth, Iowa.
He is survived by his three children, Gary Lamphere of Epworth, Teresa (Rob) Ostwinkle, and John (Donna) Lamphere both of Cascade, IA; 6 grandchildren, Amy Ostwinkle, Kristy (Jeff) Henry, Robert W. Ostwinkle, Deann (Andy) Kruse, Olivia (Alan) Turnis, and Cody (Sarah) Lamphere; 2 great grandchildren, Madison Henry and Claire Henry; brothers and sisters-in-law, Philip Hofer of Luana, James (Sue) Hofer of Huntsville, AL, Susan (Ted) Hughes of Postville, Bonnie Lokenvitz of Mora, MN, and Michael (Lollie) Hofer of Omaha, NE, Jean Hofer of Luana and Velma Hofer of Oregon.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harold (Elva) Lamphere; four sisters, Gladys (Robert) Sargent, Florence (Urbain) Cords, Dorothy (Ken) Conner), and Helen (Arnold) Lamphier; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Hofer and Richard Hofer; two sisters-in-law, Linda Hofer and Millie Hofer.
