DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Dale H. Helbing, 86, of Dickeyville, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. A private burial will occur at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will take place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City, Wisconsin, is assisting the family.
Dale was born on June 9, 1935, in Cuba City, the son of Henry and Hilda (Klass) Helbing. Dale was employed at Dubuque Packing Company for 43 years. He married Joan Droessler on August 13, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin.
Dale was a volunteer member of the Dickeyville-Paris Fire Department and Rescue Squad for many years. He was a member of Holy Ghost Parish, Dickeyville. Dale was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to cheer on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joan Helbing; a daughter, Lisa (Joe) Faley; two sons, Russ (Linda) Helbing and Mike (Karen) Helbing; five grandchildren, Heather (Craig) Roth, Katherine (Matt) Lewis, Jessica Helbing, Ben (Haley) Helbing and Jacob Helbing; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, David (Carol) Helbing and Rick (Kris) Helbing; and a sister, Karen (Tom) Donovan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Norbert and Rene Droessler; two brothers, Butch and Stanley Helbing; a grandson, Casey McCabe; and two brothers-in-law, David Droessler and Bob Donovan.
