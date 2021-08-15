Rita H. Beck, 94, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on August 10th, 2021, with family by her side at Sunset Park Place.
Rita was born on May 8, 1927, the daughter of John and Margaret (Hemmer) Dehner, in Cascade, Iowa. She was raised, along with seven other siblings, working odd jobs and helping other families care for their children. She eventually moved to Dubuque where she worked at Dubuque Packing Co. until finally staying home to raise her four children. Eventually, after the children married, she went back to work cleaning for a few families around town.
Rita’s favorite color was hot pink, and she lived her life as vibrantly. In her younger years she would dance to the big bands at Melody Mill and Center Grove. At one of these dances she proclaimed, “I’m going to find a blue-eyed sailor to marry.” And that she did, when Joseph W. Beck and Rita married on May 15th, 1946, at the Church of the Nativity. They were united in a double marriage ceremony with Rita’s sister, Vi and Robert Frasher Sr. Rita and Joseph enjoyed 68 years together before his passing in 2014.
Rita was meticulous in cleaning and took great pride in her home. Her carpets were always fluffy and her kitchen tiles gleamed like mirrors. She could sew, crochet, and darn just about anything. Rita also knew how to enjoy herself and share a good laugh. On special occasions she’d ask for a highball to sip with company and was known to polish off a beer or two while making dinner. Rita was a fierce Euchre and Kings Corner player, believing a quarter won was just as sweet as any earned. Guests could always expect a fresh relish tray with Club crackers and cheese, a warm pan of brownies or plate of cookies. Her pumpkin pies were blue-ribbon, and Rita was often tasked with this most important of responsibilities at Thanksgiving.
Rita restored her faith during Catholic Mass on Sunday, and with Lawrence Welk, on Saturday evenings. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend to all. Rita was a woman of great strength, resourcefulness, and experience. She was loved, gave love, and will be missed greatly.
She is survived by four children, William (Deborah) Beck of Kanata, Ontario, Joyce (Jerry) Schissel of Dubuque, Kenneth (Debra) Beck of Asbury, and Kevin (Stacey Weber) Beck of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren, Geoffrey Beck, Adam (Nola Palmer) Beck, Ashley (Eric) Dickson, Shawna (Mike) Poppen, Toby (Laura) Schissel, Luke (Jayni) Schissel, Robert Beck, and Jonathan (Elizabeth) Beck, Austin “A.J.” and Riley Beck; 10 great-grandchildren, Isabella and Abbigail Beck, Blake and Ivy Dickson, Ella and Ava Poppen, Will and Olivia Schissel, Neva and Truman Schissel, and Alexander Beck; sister, Margaret Ann Ernzen; brother-in-law, Les Schilling; sister-in-law, Bernadine Dehner; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rita was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Beck; brothers, George and Edward Dehner; and sisters, Irene Till, Mary Knepper, Dorothy Cool, and Viola Frasher.
In lieu of flowers a Rita Beck Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would especially like to thank Rita’s dear friends Marlene Burgmeier, Therese Haas, and her special niece, Marge Gassmann, for the many years of laughs and special times together. A special thanks to the residents and staff of Luther Manor Apartments and Sunset Park Place, as well as Hospice of Dubuque for their exceptional kindness and care.