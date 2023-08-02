Karen A. (Stevens) Walbrun, 76, from Dubuque, IA joined the love of her life in eternal rest on July 29th, 2023.
Karen was born on January 19th, 1947 in Dubuque, IA to Francis J. Stevens and Anna J. Andregg. Karen was a graduate of Clarke University in Dubuque, IA in 1994.
Karen was married to Joseph J. Walbrun on January 6th, 1984 at the University of Dubuque’s Blade Chapel. Karen and Joe shared 32 blissful years of marriage together.
After graduation, Karen dedicated her life to her passion of serving the youth and families of Dubuque County. Karen worked as a Social Worker and Court Liaison at Juvenile Court Services, the Dubuque County School District, Hillcrest Family Services, and Life Connections.
Karen was a strong woman, known for her persistent personality, nurturing soul, and quick wit. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas to visit friends and “win big”. She loved being spoiled by Joe and had an eye for things that sparkle. She was known by her family as the “shop queen” and in her free time could be found at her favorite local stores, playing Hand & Foot with her family, or watching “Day of our Lives” while working on a puzzle. She will be remembered for her love of nature, as she spreads her butterfly wings and soars the sky with her “wild eagle.”
Karen is survived by her two children; Randall J. (Bari) Richter, Michelle L. Mulgrew; three grandchildren: Stephanie L. (Brian Hefel) Kalvig, Garrett (Madison Thurm) Richter, and Paul (Timber Thomas) Richter; one great-grandson: Darrow Kalvig; five siblings: John (Carol) Stevens, Bob Stevens, Gerri Becker, Jeff Stevens, and Denis Stevens; one sister-in-law: Betty (Bob) Cromartie; life-long friend: Carla (Tom) Juergens, friend: Ron Healey, along with many beloved extended family members and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Walbrun: her parents: Francis and Anna Stevens; in-laws: John and Eleanor Walbrun; brother: David Stevens; two brothers-in-law: Mike Becker and John Walbrun; nephew: Joshua Stevens; and her Andregg aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank Karen’s special friends Shelle and Kris Schroeder for their love and support of Karen and Pam Stedwell for always pampering Karen.
Karen requested there not be a wake or funeral in her memory, but a Memorial Gathering to celebrate her life. Karen’s gathering will be held on August 6th, 2023 at the Log Cabin at Eagle Point Park starting at 11:00am. online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen’s honor to the Veteran’s Freedom Center or Whispering Hope Animal Rescue.