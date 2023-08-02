Karen A. (Stevens) Walbrun, 76, from Dubuque, IA joined the love of her life in eternal rest on July 29th, 2023.

Karen was born on January 19th, 1947 in Dubuque, IA to Francis J. Stevens and Anna J. Andregg. Karen was a graduate of Clarke University in Dubuque, IA in 1994.

