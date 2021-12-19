Barbara S. “Barb” (Krier) Sloan, age 63, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her home. To celebrate Barb’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Private family burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Barb was born on May 2, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Anthony and Mary Jane (Carnaby) Krier.
Barb was a life long resident of Dubuque, where she graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. After school, Barb married the love of her life, Donald Sloan, on June 2, 1978, in Dubuque, and they started their family. She was a devoted wife and mom who took meticulous care of her home, and also put her talents to good use in the housekeeping department at Medical Associates. In her free time, Barb enjoyed showing off her creative side by designing beautiful flower arrangements. She also liked to go shopping, always keeping an eye out for a great bargain and the next figurine to add to her extensive Willow Tree collection. Barb also enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors camping with her family. However, everyone knew that the one thing in this world that brought Barb the greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially any time the grandchildren were involved. We are truly heartbroken at losing our sweet, wonderful wife, mom, grandma and sister, especially so close to Christmas. Barb was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her!
Those left to cherish Barb’s memory include her loving husband, Donald Sloan, Dubuque, IA; her children, Amanda Sloan and Ashley Sloan, both of Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Brionna, Na’Riayha, Na’Monie and Biannca; her siblings, Judy (Earl “Sparky”) Davis Jr., Anna (Carl) Sumer, Donald (Terri) Krier, David Krier, Steve (Jodi) Krier and Doug Krier; a sister-in-law, Tammie Krier; a brother-in-law, Thomas Wanke; and several nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Gary (Linda) Larson, Francis Krier and Nancy Wanke; and a sister-in-law, Debra “Big Debbie” Krier.
The family would like to thank Amanda for all of the care and support that she has provided for Barb, making sure that she never wanted for anything.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Barb’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Barbara Sloan Family.
