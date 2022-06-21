MONTICELLO, Iowa — Audrey Lambert age 75, died early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family gathered by her side after a battle with dementia.
Audrey Ann Huggins was born March 19, 1947 at Monticello. She was the daughter of Donald and Margaret Corcoran Huggins. She graduated from the Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1965. She married Michael Lambert on June 7, 1968 at Lake Charles LA. She continued her education at Capri Beauty School graduating in 1970. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Intlekofer. She returned to college and received her RN Degree in 1993. From 1976 through 2005 she worked at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and St. Luke’s Cardiology. She started working for Above and Beyond in 2005 and retired in 2010. Over her professional nursing career, Audrey was very thankful for all of the years of employment and touched all the lives of her co-workers, patients and their families.
Surviving is her husband, Michael Sr., 4 children, Angie Lambert-Cox, Mike Jr. (Shannon), Joe (Sara), Tara (Scott) Brighton, 12 grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, Lilly, Maggie, Carson, Jordan (Logan) Hein and great-granddaughter, Navy, Madison, Lauren, Mason, Mazzy, Emma and Blaine, her sister, Shelia (Jerry) Prull, and in-laws, Pat (Jenny) Lambert, Michele (Tom) Glanz, Patrice (Bill Hosch) Lambert. She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, LaVern and Jacquie Lambert.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 Tuesday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello where a parish Vigil Service will start at 4:00. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10 until 11 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Fr. Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Audrey’s family and sign the online guest book.
Audrey enjoyed the time she spent at the Monticello Golf Club playing couples league as well as her bowling league. She and Shelia always enjoyed their Monday night outings together. Audrey taught CCD for many years and belonged to the Lady of Fatima Study Club.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Above and Beyond Hospice for all the wonderful care Audrey received during her time with them.
