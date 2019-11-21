Dawn L. (Heim) Winter, 67, of Dubuque, passed away on November 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will take place at 6 p.m.
Dawn was born on April 4, 1952, in Dubuque, the daughter of Melvin and Bonnie (Avenarius) Heim. She graduated from Senior High School and was previously married to Donald Morley. Dawn worked at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital as an Environmental Tech for 16 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana; her sister, Bonnie (Butch) Lehman; brothers, Russ (Lynn) Heim and Scott Heim; two grandsons; her niece, Tressa Heim, and nephew, Matthew; along with her beloved cats, Taz and Tigger. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Bonnie Heim; her sister, Diana; grandmother, Myrtle Rogers; and her former husband, Donald Morley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hermann, Dr. Horshack and the wonderful nursing staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for all their wonderful care and kindness.