Sharon Mae Carlson, 92, of Bethany Home Apartments, gained her angel wings on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at UnityPoint- Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the 11:30 a.m on Saturday, March 12, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. A memorial service will follow, officiated by Rev. MargaretAnne Overstreet. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com . Sharon was born September 7, 1929 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Carl and Mae (Moses) Stickley. She was raised in Cedar Rapids, and relocated to Dubuque in 1962. Sharon married Donald James Carlson in 1986 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2015.
Sharon was employed as coordinator of special events within the President’s Office at the University of Dubuque. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was an active community member, and was involved with PEO, Sunshine Circle, National T.T.T. Society, and the Red Cross. She also volunteered at Finley and Xavier Hospitals. Sharon enjoyed reading, quilting, knitting, and swimming, and was a founding member of the YMCA swim team in Dubuque. She loved to travel, and was lucky enough to travel the world with her friends. She enjoyed attending the symphony and other theater events. Sharon was the ultimate hostess and loved to entertain. Making sure her guests were taken care of was her first priority. She took every opportunity to throw a party, and especially enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July. When she moved to Bethany Home, Sharon made sure to greet every table at mealtimes. Sharon was truly interested in the lives of her family and friends, and always wanted to know how everyone was doing. She dearly loved her family, baking them seasonal pies, making sure the basement was stocked with Orange Crush in glass bottles, and attending her grandkid’s events.
Sharon is survived by her children, Deborah (Barry) Blair, Thomas (Nancy) Winne, Eric “Skip” (Shelley) Winne, Susan (Jay) Powers, and Sherry (Randall) Brown; 21 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren (and one on the way); one great great grandchild; and her brother, Dr. James (Mariann) Stickley.
In addition to her husband, Sharon was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Randy Brown; her grandson, Joe Powers; and her parents. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque, Bethany Home, or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Sharon’s family would like to extend a huge thank you to all the staff at Bethany Home-you all have a special place in our hearts. Thanks to Dr. Schreiber at Grand River Medical Group, Angel Keller and the Pain Clinic staff, Dr. Waack, and the nursing staff at Finley ER. A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and all the “green shirts!” that took time out of their busy day to say hello. Most of all, thank you to her daughter and primary caregiver, Debbie. There are no words that can express our appreciation.
“Be happy! Love, love!”