VALRICO, Fla. — Dorothy (Arvanitis) Kobs, 89, of Valrico, FL, formally of Dubuque, IA, died peacefully on Saturday, January 16th, 2021, at the Melach Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL, with family by her side.
As a precaution due to the current pandemic, graveside services in Dubuque, IA, are pending.
Dorothy was born in Chicago, IL, on May 10, 1931, to George P. and Edna Arvanitis. The family relocated to Dubuque, IA, when she was young. She graduated from Senior High School in 1949. She married Clarence “Whitey” Kobs on May 13, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque. He passed away on March 17, 2007.
Dorothy’s father owned and operated the Busy Bee Cafe, where she waited on tables, cooked and baked the pies for the restaurant. She also enjoyed working many years in the library at Fulton School. After retiring, she did volunteer work at her church, St John’s Lutheran. She loved to bowl and play golf. Dorothy and Whitey enjoyed extensive travels together, and going to Florida with the kids was always a special trip. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to cook and bake Greek dishes. She recently moved to Florida to spend more time with them and her great granddaughter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Karen (George) Boraiko, of Valrico, FL, and Gail Tigges, of Dubuque, IA; four granddaughters, Amy (Eric) Wheeler, of Valrico FL, Sara (Estevan) Rojas, of Ruskin, FL, Angela Unsen, of Davenport, FL, Jessica (Vaughn) Wassmer, of Riverview, FL; and her great granddaughter Nagisa Wassmer, of Riverview, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Deanna Gulyash, of Dubuque, IA; five nephews; two great-nieces; a great-nephew; three great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her sister, Angie Rittenburg; and two brothers-in-law, Everett Rittenburg and Ronald Gulyash.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital South, and the Melach Hospice House for their loving care in her final days.
Dorothy passed away from COVID-19. The family would like to remind everyone to stay safe and be sure to wear their masks.