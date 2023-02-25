EPWORTH, Iowa — Ronald P. Brady, 71, of Epworth, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his home in Epworth, Iowa.

Visitation for Ron will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

