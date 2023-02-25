EPWORTH, Iowa — Ronald P. Brady, 71, of Epworth, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Ron will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Services for Ron will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023 at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Full Military Honors will be afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and The Lost Nation American Legion Post #381. Burial will be held at a later date.
He was born April 21, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John C. and Norma (Berger) Brady. He was a 1969 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. He later attended NICC for tool and die certification. He enlisted with the Army National Guard where he served for 6 years.
He was a member of the Epworth John White Post and Lost Nation American Legion for 37 years. He was awarded the Douglas A. Fraser award by the Iowa UAW State CAP in October 2001.
Ron was employed at the Ertl Co. from 1974 to 2000, and he was a UAW president for 26 years. He then was employed for the State of Iowa in Des Moines until retiring in 2014. At that time he and Patricia relocated to Epworth, Iowa.
On February 17, 1973 he was united in marriage to Patricia McDermott at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. They just celebrated 50 years together.
Ron displayed his love for his country in his back yard garden along the Jacoby Drive walking path. He enjoyed his yard and watching the birds at his feeders. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, Jake and Maggie. He was most proud when they excelled in the sports he loved.
Ron loved to entertain and was a gracious host as he welcomed people to his home. He was a great cook, with ham salad, braunschwager dip, pickled beets, and peanut clusters, being some of our favorites.
Ron was an Epworth historian and kept newspaper articles and other memorabilia (like his mother).
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Brady of Epworth, a son, Brad Brady of Lyons, KS, and Laura (Jeff) Loes of Cascade; two grandchildren, Jake and Maggie Loes; his siblings, Ken (Sandra) of Maquoketa, Jim (Donna) of DeWitt, Dan of Hillsboro, WI, LuAnne (Dale) Hefel of Dubuque, David of Coralville, Mona Brady of Davenport and Bob Brady of Grand Mounds; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd (Diane) McDermott, Marian Blume, Donald (Lynne) McDermott, Daniel “Jigger” (Joyce) McDermott, Gary (Patti) McDermott, James “Chicken”(Jenny) McDermott all of Epworth, IA, Father Bill McDermott of Bathgate, ND and Merle (Sherri) McDermott of Cuba City, WI, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Patti Brady; father and mother-in-law, Orland and Mary McDermott; his step mother-in-law, Gertrude McDermott; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Blume.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nursing staff at Mercy One, Medical Associates, Dr. Engelman and the oncology nursing staff and Dr. Ryan Stille and family medical staff. Also to the Epworth Emergency Medical Services, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Tammi and Meghan.
