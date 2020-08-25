HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Donald J. Reittinger, 73, who was born & raised in Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at a nursing home in Huntsville, Alabama.
He is survived by his loving wife Karen of 53 years; his sons, Chris (Barbara), Chad (Colleen) and Andy (Amanda); his daughter, Shannon (Tobey); multiple grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; he is also survived by his brother, Richard; and sisters, Patsy, Deb and Marilyn.
Dad owned his own plastering company until he became injured and he enjoyed spending time with the grandkids. He loved riding horses and shooting his guns.