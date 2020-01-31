Harrison “Buddy” Lochner passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020, at Grand Meadows, Asbury, IA.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Church, with Rev. Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. He requested that there be no wake service, but that you remember him in your prayers. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Buddy was born on September 9, 1924, in Dubuque, son of Harry and Frances (Schaefer) Lochner. He graduated from Loras Academy. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Okinawa. He served 30 months in the army as an electrician.
After his time in the service, he went into the family business, The Dubuque Electric Motor Service, with his father, Harry, and brother, Philip. The business was started in 1939 by his father. After their father’s death, he and Philip co-owned and ran the business until their retirement.
Buddy lived a very active life. When he was younger, he was an involved member of St. Mary’s Parish and participated in the Legion of Mary. He played handball and volleyball at the YMCA and rode many miles on his bike on the trails around the Dubuque area. He loved to play cards, especially Euchre. He often played cards with family, but also played cards on a regular basis with a group of friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He went on fishing trips to Minnesota with his father; and together on weekends they would fish on the Mississippi River from their pontoon boat. He also was an active member of the Lions Club and worked many hours at their food booth during the annual Dubuque County Fair. He lived with his parents and took wonderful care of them in their final years.
After his parents’ death, he moved from his family home and joined St. Anthony’s Parish. He lived on his own until age 93, and then moved to Grand Meadows.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frances Lochner; his brother, Philip Lochner; his sister, Ardith Lochner Donovan; brother-in-law, Al Donovan; sister-in-law, Dorothy O’Leary Lochner; and nephew, Donald Lochner.
He is survived by nieces and nephews, Kathy Karm, Bill (Mary) Donovan, Pat Donovan, Molly David, Dan (Sharon) Donovan and Larry (Jeanine) Lochner; and many great- nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the wonderful staff of Grand Meadows and Hospice for assisting in Buddy’s care. Memorials can be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church or the Dubuque Noon Lions Club.
