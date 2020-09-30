LUANA, Iowa — Ray Richard, 67, of Luana, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.
LUANA, Iowa — Ray Richard, 67, of Luana, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.