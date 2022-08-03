LANCASTER, Wis. — John Anthony Meier, Jr., age 74, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He was born March 14, 1947, in Glen Haven, the son of John Sr. and Marie (Long) Meier. On August 6, 1988, John was united in marriage to Shirley Sweet, she preceded him in death in 2009; prior to his marriage to Shirley, he was married to Diane Glasbrenner. John retired in 2013 from his position in maintenance at Walmart.

He is survived by his children: Michael (Anne Ahmann) Meier of Lancaster and John (Jenny I. Kelly) Meier, III of Stoughton; stepchildren: Tracy (Jenny) Sweet, Brenda Sweet, Scott Sweet, and Brian Sweet; two grandsons, Spencer and Ashton; as well as many bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Bill (Donna) of Chippewa Falls, Joe (Karen) of Florida, Henrietta McKitchen of Stoughton, Connie Calam of Iowa; brother-in-law Don Brekke of Dubuque, IA; and first wife, Diane Fernandez of Lancaster.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.