BANKSTON, Iowa — Lyle J. Heiderscheit, 83, of Bankston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
Due to the pandemic, a private family visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, IA. A public visitation for Lyle will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston. Face masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral. Anyone not able to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Lyle Heiderscheit family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
A Mass of Christian burial for Lyle will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Services will be livestreamed on the St. Elizabeth Facebook page at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Clement’s Cemetery in Bankston, with military honors afforded by Farley American Legion Post #656.
He was born June 24, 1937, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, son of Harold and Josephine (Hefel) Heiderscheit. He received his education in the Holy Cross Schools. On October 22, 1960, he was united in marriage to Patricia Becker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. Together they created a loving home for their family and were always together throughout their special marriage.
Lyle was a Veteran, having served in the Army National Guard. Lyle started in construction at the young age of 14 years old working for Bob Vorwald and never really retired. Lyle and Pat farmed together in the rural Bankston area before he founded Heiderscheit Construction. He later partnered with Dave and it became Steger-Heiderscheit Construction.
He was a faithful and devoted member of the St. Clement’s Parish in Bankston, Iowa, where he devoted his time to keeping up the grounds during winter and helping during church events. Lyle was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2001 and the Catholic Orders of Forrester’s in Rickardsville. He was also a member of the German Heritage in Davenport and served as a board member on the Holy Cross/ Buene Vista Fire Department Board.
Lyle was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed taking part in competitive tractor pulling for many years.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Patricia Heiderscheit, of Bankston; four children, Tonya (Chad) Pry, of Cascade, IA, Troy (Megan) Heiderscheit, of Bankston, Gayle Kramer (and friend, Doug Westhoff), of Farley, Vicky (Steve) Cleary, of Rickardsville, IA; 12 grandchildren; five siblings, Roger (Judie) Heiderscheit, of Holy Cross, IA, Ronnie (Elaine) Heiderscheit, of Dixon, IL, Eddie (Myrene) Heiderscheit, of Peosta, IA, Linda (Jerry) Brenke, of Dubuque, and Laura “Frosty” Brokish, of Cleveland, TN; sisters-in-law, Helen Heiderscheit, of Dubuque, IA, Donna Heiderscheit, of Holy Cross, IA, Carolyn Goedken, of Dubuque, Geraldine Wilson and Nancy Becker, both of Hazel Green, WI.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Daniel Heiderscheit and Duane Heiderscheit; father and mother-in-law, August and Rachel (Dixon) Becker; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita (Charles) Morgan, Forrest Becker, August Becker Jr., Delvin Becker and Dorothy (Cyril) Klein.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Angela Kelley, Nurse Jennifer, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Paul, Julie, Courtney and Nicole K. for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Lyle and his family. You have all made a difference in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lyle Heiderscheit to Hospice of Dubuque, Power of Prayer of Dubuque or to your favorite charity.
A Video Tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.