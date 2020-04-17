LANCASTER, Wis. — Delores P. “Dee” Jensen, age 90, of Lancaster, WI, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster, from Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born April 11, 1930, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Garthwaite) Jamison. Dee attended Beetown grade school and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to Leo A. “Bud” Jensen on June 22, 1949, at the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. Dee raised her children and worked outside her home. She worked as a CNA at the former Lancaster Memorial Hospital. Alongside Bud, Dee worked at the Downtown Inn, VFW Club and the Lancaster Country Club. Dee enjoyed cooking, traveling, mushroom hunting and going to the beach. She was a gracious hostess, socialized with everyone and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Diane (Greg) Larson, Jim (Vicki), Tracy Johnson, Tim (Lori), Jeff (Carla) and Steve (Denise) Jensen; 16 grandchildren, Todd (Shayla Smith) Slaght, Nichole (fiance Michael Rode) Niffenegger, Holly (Ian) Kerr, Joshua (Erin) Jensen, Melissa (Jay) Janssen, Jesse (Ashley) Morgan, Erik Johnson, Abigail (Jordan Strub) Johnson, Michael (Michelle), Mark (Amber), Cameron, Jack, Jeremy (Beau), Jordan, Jon (Shannon), and Jenna Jensen; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Jamison; two brothers-in-law, Claire Blackbourn and Pete Blum.
In addition to her loving husband, Bud, she was preceded in death by infant sons, Duane and Wayne; two sisters, Janet Blum and Betty Blackbourn; a brother-in-law, Jim (Lois) Jensen.
Private family graveside services will be held today, April 17, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster, with Reverend Mark Dieter officiating. A celebration of Dee’s life will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Lancaster, is entrusted with her care.
