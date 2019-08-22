Albertus G. “Al” Weidenbacher, 90, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, 2843 Kennedy Road, Dubuque, with Pastor Jack Fish officiating. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.
Born August 11, 1929, in Dubuque, he was the son of George and Rimela VanDermillen Weidenbacher. On March 27, 1952, he married Joyce Urban at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Dubuque. Al worked at The Dubuque Packing Company in the boning and inedible departments and as a custodian at the University of Dubuque. He loved nature, feeding the birds and squirrels, and his dogs. He also liked to hunt and fish. He was a quiet man and a great listener. Together, Al and Joyce loved music and dancing and enjoyed the jazz festivals held downtown.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; four daughters, Vickie (Jim) Metz, of Dubuque, Rhonda (Kenny) Norpel, of Dubuque, Linda (Tong) Chong, of East Dubuque, and Pam Reding, of Dubuque; four sons, Tom (Becky) Weidenbacher, of Dubuque, Ronnie (Barb) Weidenbacher, of Dubuque, Albert (Amy) Weidenbacher and David (Dana) Weidenbacher, of Cedar Falls; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Eugene Weidenbacher, of Arizona; and one sister, Cheryl Sears, of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by one son, Rick; two brothers, Ralph Weidenbacher and Gary Waterman; two sisters-in-law, Eileen and Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Hubert Sears; a sister, Rose Motch; and two grandsons, Eric Metz and Collin Weidenbacher.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill Family Care for their special care for Al.
