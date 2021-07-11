SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Eduarda Makal, OP, died June 30, 2021, at Sinsinawa, Wis.
She was born July 7, 1933, to Edward and Mary (Lukacek) Makal in Milwaukee. She had one brother, James.
Sister Eduarda is survived by cousins and her beloved Dominican Sisters. She received her degree in elementary education from Edgewood College and taught primary grades for 54 years in Illinois, California, Wisconsin, New York and New Jersey. In 2009, Sister Eduarda moved into active retirement at Sinsinawa. She could be counted on for the rest of her life to serve in many capacities including villa visitor and companion, shopper, sign maker, faithful prayer and friend to many.
Her services will be July 11-12 at Sinsinawa. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Eduarda came to serve. Well done, faithful follower; rest in God’s presence forever.