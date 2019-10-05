FARLEY, Iowa — John J. Steffen, 91, of Farley, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Dyersville (1623 20th Ave SE).
John was born May 18, 1928, in Cresco, IA, the son of John C. and Bertha (Sutton) Steffen. He was raised on the family farm in Cresco along with his 4 older sisters. He married Barbara Ehlert in August 1952 and soon after moved to Dubuque to raise their family.
John leased & operated Steffen’s Standard Service gas station at 690 W. Locust from 1964-1977 where he employed his 3 sons and other relatives. He later worked as a Service Manager at Bird Chevrolet and Runde Chevrolet. John and Barbara moved to Dyersville and then to Farley a few years before he retired. John loved his family and was always active, never wanting to ‘take it easy.’ He loved to cook for family & friends in his later years, and was well-known for his backyard vegetable garden and delicious homemade applesauce from his apple tree. But most important to him was his faith in Jehovah God. Thus, he enjoyed sharing in the volunteer Bible ministry work in the Dubuque and Dyersville areas over the last 46 years.
Surviving are his three sons, Craig Steffen, of Farley, Mark (Rebecca) Steffen, of Dubuque, and Kim (Regan) Steffen, of Des Moines; three grandsons, Javan, Kidron, and Micaiah Steffen, all of Des Moines.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, in 2004; by his parents, in-laws, and his 4 sisters, Eleanor Lester, Emma Aegler, Florence Walker, and Mildred Lester-Schaber.
John’s family would like to sincerely thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Finley Hospital, Hawkeye Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for all their compassionate care.