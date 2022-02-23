Frederick J. Pape Jr., 86, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 25, at Church of the Nativity with Msgr. Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, New Vienna, where military honors will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m. Frederick was born July 16, 1935, the son of Fred and Abeline (Pasker) Pape Sr. He graduated from Loras Academy and later from Loras College. Fred served in the U.S. Army. He married Nancy Richman on May 21, 1958 at Church of the Nativity, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2017, after 59 years of marriage. Fred was employed for many years at American Trust & Savings Bank as Senior Vice President, and at Farber Bag & Supply in multiple roles. Fred was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his prime he enjoyed golfing. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Tami (Pape) Bozarth of Dallas, TX, and Michael (Penny) Pape of Hampshire, IL; his grandchildren, Jeffery (Jenifer) Bozarth, Victoria Bozarth, and Matthew Bozarth, all of Dallas, TX, Brandon (Fiancée Jackie Loveless) Pape of Dubuque, Chloe Brown, of Ames, and Mackenna Brown, of Hampshire, IL; and his great grandchildren, Sebastian, William, Carter, Noah, Lorelai, and Mila.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, William Bozarth; and his parents-in-law, Ralph and Naomi Richman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at MercyOne Critical Care Unit and the Cancer Center; Hospice of Dubuque; Dr. Raymond Roewe, Dr. Eric Engelman, Dr. Ryan Stille, and Dr. RS Ramabadran for their excellent care of Fred over the years.