Eileen Beaves, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
Carol M. Defendi, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Shirley E. Ellis, Patch Grove, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Zion Lutheran Church, Bagley, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Mary L. Errthum, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.
Jane C. Evers, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Carol L. Flynn, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.
Shirley J. Guyer, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 26521 U.S. Highway 13, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the hall.
Buddy Hyde, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Trinity Methodist Church, Edgewood.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Paul “Smokey” McKnight, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Summit Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Grace M. Menke, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Clarence Meyer, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Abbie I. Mormann, Colesburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 Delaware St., Colesburg. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Colesburg.
Josephine Smith, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Community Presbyterian Church, Postville.
Clete Steger, Balltown, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown.
Lynn M. Tangen, Hiawatha, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Stavanger Lutheran Church, Ossian, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.