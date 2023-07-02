EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Daniel F Sullivan, 83, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, died from complications of Parkinson’s and Dementia on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Pleasantview Nursing Home in Kalona, IA.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, East -=Dubuque, IL., with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, where the parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The guiding light in Dan’s life has always been a deep devotion to, pride in, and love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandson. Everything he did was aimed at building a better life for his family.
Dan was born of humble beginnings on November 17, 1939, in his parents’ bathroom in East Dubuque, Illinois, the son of Francis M “Sully” Sullivan and Margaretta H “Bip” (Sendt) Sullivan. He attended and graduated from East Dubuque High School where he excelled on the athletic field and court being named to numerous All-City teams in football, baseball and basketball. Being an avid sports fan and participant did not end after high school. Dan played shortstop and batted “clean-up” for several town teams and led the Lux Club to the 1967 World Softball Tournament. One of his fondest sports memories was being intentionally walked with the bases loaded while playing slow pitch softball with the John Deere Experimental club. And, he never let any of us forget it.
Immediately after his high school graduation in 1957, Dan enlisted in the United States Marine Corps stationed in San Diego, California. He served until his Honorable Discharge in 1960, attaining the rank of Corporal. At the conclusion of his military service, Dan worked for 41 years as a heavy equipment operator at John Deere Dubuque works until his retirement in 2001. He always spoke very highly of his career and fondly of his co-workers at “Deere’s”. These are the friendships that lasted his lifetime.
On September 21, 1963, Dan married the love of his life, Faye “Arlene” Johnson at St Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, Illinois. Dan and Arlene always felt blessed by the arrival of their three sons, and boasted that they “never missed a game”. One of Dan’s greatest joys in life was the twenty years he spent coaching his boys in East Dubuque’s Little League program. Dan served as a wonderful role model and mentor to many of the young men in town. He will be truly missed.
Dan is survived by his bride, Arlene; son Tim of Kalona, Iowa, along with grandchildren Christina, Carley and husband Daniel Abresch, Danny and Claire; son Mark of Dallas, Texas, along with granddaughter Ashley and husband Brendan Murphy with great-grandson, Hugh Patrick of Chicago, Illinois; and son Tony and Tracy of Canon City Colorado, along with grandson Cole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the charitable organization of your choice.
The family wishes to thank Pleasantview Nursing Home and Hospice of Johnson County for the extraordinary care and support given to Dan throughout his struggle.