EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Daniel F Sullivan, 83, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, died from complications of Parkinson’s and Dementia on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Pleasantview Nursing Home in Kalona, IA.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, East -=Dubuque, IL., with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

Recommended for you