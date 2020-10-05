NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Gary L. Willenborg, 71, of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at MercyOne, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Gary was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Lavern and Betty (Greiner) Willenborg. He married Kathy (Putz) Willenborg on November 27, 1971, at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg.
Gary grew up on the family farm and continued farming until 2011. He then “Semi” retired, as owner operator of GKW Trucking. He was a founding member of the New Vienna Benefit Tractor Pull.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Kathy; children, Deb (Ryan) Waterman, of Denver, Al (Lynne) Willenborg and Jeff (Melissa) Willenborg, both of Dyersville; grandchildren, Allison and Jason Waterman, Zach, Ashley, Hailey, Alex, Morgan, Madilyn and Jayden Willenborg, Ben and Caleb Pfab, and their father, Dan Pfab; siblings, Judy (Ralph) Weber, of Dyersville, and Joyce (Larry) Mormann, of Worthington; a mother-in-law, Agnes Putz, of Dyersville; in-laws, Diane (Jim) Hoeger, of Delhi, Betty (Bill) Wessels, of New Vienna, Lois (Mike) Steger, of Dyersville, Chuck Putz, of Michigan, Ed (Janet) Putz, of Petersburg, Leo (Tammy) Putz, of Farley, and Mike (Shelly) Putz, of Monroe, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two daughters, Laura Willenborg and Marsha Willenborg; a father-in-law, Walter Putz; and in-laws, Rose Ann Putz and Marvin Putz.
