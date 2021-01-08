Sister Marcelline (Alfrieda) Arndorfer, OSF, passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa. A private Celebration of Life and Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Sister was born on April 17, 1918, in St. Benedict, IA, to Charles and Anna (Bergman) Arndorfer. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis January 1, 1937, and made final profession of vows August 10, 1942. Sister received her Bachelors degree in education from Loras College, Dubuque. She was missioned as a teacher for 54 years in Iowa at Sacred Heart and Holy Ghost, Dubuque; Sacred Heart (Riverside), Sioux City, Bancroft and Alton. She was also missioned at Portland, OR, and St. John Brebeuf, Niles, IL.
She is survived by her nieces, nephews, and Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Amelia (Roy) Pickens, Dora (Albert) Germann, Bernadine (Paul) Rieser, Wilhelmine “Billie” (Dennis) Carroll, and Sr. DeSales Arndorfer; her brothers, Emil (Dorothy) Arndorfer, Nick (Stella) Arndorfer and Rev. Aloysius Arndorfer.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.