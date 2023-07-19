MESA, Ariz. — Kathryn A. Barden, 76, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away, surrounded by her family, July 1, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona.
She was born March 13, 1947 in Cascade , Iowa, daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Cigrand) Otting. She is a graduate of the former Aquin High School. On June 1st, 1968 she was united in marriage to William H. Barden at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. She was employed as the COO of Braden Systems, a business that she spent 30 years building with her husband Bill. She and Bill retired in 2007. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish Council and Choir, and also served on the Cascade Iowa City Council.
In her free time, and in retirement, Kathy loved to play golf and sing at Karaoke events. She cherished spending as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family and friends will miss her beautiful smile and laugh.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Barden, of Mesa AZ, three children, Michael Barden (Christine Smith) of Dubuque IA, Melissa Beecher (Lee) of Atlanta GA, Mathew Barden (Maria) of Los Angeles CA, eight grandchildren, William Barden, Benjamin Barden, Nicholas Barden, Kathryn Bell, AJ Bell, Allison Bell, Ashley Braden and Katrina Barden, and two great grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Ruth Gjerde of Albany CA and Vickie Kelchen (Dan) of Cascade IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant son Robert, her brothers Tim Otting (Elizabeth), Ken “Ozzie” Otting and her sister Judy Kalishek.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 9 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, where services for Kathy will be held at 11::00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is in charge of arrangements.
A Kathryn A. Barden memorial fund has been established.