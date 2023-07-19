MESA, Ariz. — Kathryn A. Barden, 76, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away, surrounded by her family, July 1, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona.

She was born March 13, 1947 in Cascade , Iowa, daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Cigrand) Otting. She is a graduate of the former Aquin High School. On June 1st, 1968 she was united in marriage to William H. Barden at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. She was employed as the COO of Braden Systems, a business that she spent 30 years building with her husband Bill. She and Bill retired in 2007. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish Council and Choir, and also served on the Cascade Iowa City Council.

