SHERRILL, Iowa — Merlin A. Brimeyer, 95, of Sherrill, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque due to complications from COVID-19.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
The Mass of Christian burial for Merlin will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Dennis Miller as the Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Sherrill. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www. hskfhcares.com.
Merlin was born October 27, 1925, in Sherrill, Iowa, the son of Felix and Anna (Wagner) Brimeyer. He received his education in the former SS Peter & Paul Catholic School in Sherrill. He was a U.S. veteran serving in the Army during WWII as a CPL/Medic from 1945-1946. On June 7, 1950, he married Jeanette Wolf at St. Clements Church in Bankston, Iowa.
He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 5 years, after marrying he decided to do what he loved and that was to go farming. They farmed together until 1984, when he moved into the town of Sherrill. This never stopped him from going to the farm everyday to help with whatever needed to be done. Merlin worked hard his entire life doing what he loved, being a farmer, which he was great at.
He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Church, served on the Sherrill City Council, the Men’s Club and Catholic Order of Foresters Court 1709.
Merlin enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching the Cubs, visiting Casinos now and then, but his greatest joy was visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing dominos with 3 of his granddaughters and great-grandson Jack. He had the pleasure and joy of being the Grand Marshall in a parade summer of 2019 in Sherrill. Merlin was the oldest resident of Sherrill. He was a great mentor to all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jeanette; his 6 children, Steve (Judy) Brimeyer, of Sherrill, Debbie (Wayne) Steffen, of Rickardsville, Rick (Judy) Brimeyer, of Sherrill, Judy (Milo) Hefel, of Dubuque, Connie (Dana) Henkes, of Dubuque, and Tom Brimeyer, of Sherrill; his 16 grandchildren, Jenny (Lance) Kruger, Julie (Kyle) Mueller, Peggy (Marc) Hanson, Jason (Kelli) Steffen, Crystal (Jesse) Smith, Rachel (Adam) Schilling, Michelle (Rob) Klaren, Matthew (Jessica) Brimeyer, Sarah (Ted) Smith, Kayla (Tony) Naderman, Becca (Tyler) Barton, Brittni (Charles) Benda, Brandon Hefel, Brock Hefel, Stephanie (Nick) Farber, and Jeremy Henkes; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 step great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Marlene Brimeyer, Norma Brimeyer; brother-in-law, Richard Dupont; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Anna (Wagner) Brimeyer; his father-and mother- in-law, George and Mary (Winter) Wolf; his 3 brothers, Reynold, Gilbert & LaVerne Brimeyer; sister Delores Hannan; in-laws John Hannan, Ray Ernzen, Ardella & Frank Connolly, Marlene Dupont, Nicholas & Doris Wolf.
A Merlin Brimeyer Memorial Fund has been established.
Special thank-you to Sherrill Fire & Rescue, and to the Dr. and nurses at MercyOne Medical Center for their care given to Merlin during his struggle with COVID-19.
