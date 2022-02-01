HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Willis C. Schmitt, 91, of Holy Cross, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at noon.

Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you