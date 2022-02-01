Willis C. Schmitt Telegraph Herald guest866 Feb 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Willis C. Schmitt, 91, of Holy Cross, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at noon.Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Holy-cross-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: 2 arrested after half-pound of meth found during Dubuque Co. traffic stop Authorities: Darlington teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted student Closure impacting traffic on busy Dubuque roadway Short stretch of heavily traveled Dubuque street closed for 5 weeks Biz Buzz: Local farm's ice cream hits stores; appliance shop moving; quilting retreat house opens