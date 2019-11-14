DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jill Marie Jellison, 72, of Davenport, IA, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Nativity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, at a later date. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jill was born on August 17, 1947, to Theodore and Mildred (Neubauer) Jellison in Dubuque, IA. She attended Visitation Academy, graduating in 1965. Jill worked most of her career at McGraw Hill in Dubuque, retiring in 2009. She settled in Davenport, IA, to be near her family. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with special companion, Bernie Gates.
Jill was a very thoughtful person and took great consideration with every gift and card she bought for others. She supported her grandchildren in every endeavor. She enjoyed reading, bowling, playing cards, and word puzzles. Jill was an avid Cubs fan and Hawkeyes fan. She also loved all of her cats and granddogs.
Survivors include her children, Wendy (John) Smith, of Dubuque, Iowa, Penny (Brad) Kain and Kim (Cody) Allen, all of Eldridge, Iowa; grandchildren, Evan Smith, Elissa (Luke) Meadows, Lily and Gabe Kain, Addy and Caden Allen; siblings, Teddy Jellison, Jay (MaryKay) Jellison, Joan (David Erickson) Owens, Bonnie (Tom) Osterhoff, Jody Droullard and Carol (Baird) Sessions; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, including Bernie Gates and Judy Knisley.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Jill’s girls would like to thank Clarissa C. Cook and their aunt and uncle, MaryKay and Jay, for their loving care and support.