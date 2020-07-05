Susan Ann Gross, 69, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 29, 2020, at her home.
Private family gathering and service will be on Monday, July 6th, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, with Sister Mira Mosle, BVM officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Susan was born on April 20, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of William and Pauline (Schroeder) Gross. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1970.
Susan was a faith filled person who prayed daily. She enjoyed flowers and spending time with her family and friends.
She worked for the Sisters of Charity for over 40 years at the Motherhouse, Marion Hall and the Caritas Center in the cafeteria and dining room.
She is survived by her siblings, Rosemary (Jon) Sladky, William (Christine) Gross, Patricia (Steven) Neyens, all of Dubuque, and Linda Faust, of Dyersville; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Russ Faust, in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity.