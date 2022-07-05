Thomas B. Clayton, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd.
Margaret Devereux, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. at the chapel.
John R. Distler, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Shiela M. Dunn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 163375 Rustic Forest Trail, Dubuque.
Kennedy E. Elskamp, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, Church of the Nativity.
Theresa A. Huinker, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St.
Gerald Jennings, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the church.
Mary Lou Kaiser, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the church
Donald J. Knapp, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the church.
Gary Krugger, Giard, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at the funeral home.
Chloe M. Lucas, Dubuque, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Geraldine L. Nolting, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Beverly R. Schultz, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 6, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Services: Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Heath H. Stuckey, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg.
Nestor B. Tunque, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Church of the Resurrection.
William L Wodrich IV, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Services: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the funeral home.
