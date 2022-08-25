CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Eric John Gavin, 69, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW. Private family inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Iowa City.
Eric was born February 28, 1953, in Monticello, the son of Oscar Joseph and Rita Lavern (Dunne) Gavin. He graduated from Aquin High School, Cascade, Iowa, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, and later Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Eric was the owner and operator of Gavin Services, specializing in landscaping. He enjoyed being outside and lending a hand to whoever needed it. His kind and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew him. Eric was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Eric is survived by his mother, Rita of Dyersville; his siblings Thad (Linda) Gavin of Cedar Rapids, Rodney (Donna Brown) Gavin and Corlas (Robert) Bildstein of Dubuque, Randy (Brenda) Gavin and Clay (Diane) Gavin of Cascade, Brian (Laura Boeckenstedt) Gavin of Worthington, DaRae (Kevin) Coughlin of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, and Amy Vorwald of Dyersville, many nieces and nephews, and friend, Holly Hapgood.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar, and his special friend, Ann York.
