John L. Gansen Telegraph Herald Dec 22, 2019 EPWORTH, Iowa — John L. Gansen, 75, of Epworth, Iowa, died November 26, 2019. A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth.