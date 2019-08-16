Lucille M. Sutter, 100, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services in Dubuque.
Lucille, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Jaeger) Mai, was born on November 1, 1918. She married LaVerne Fischer, and they raised three children on their family farm at Five Points. Several years after their divorce, she married Tom Sutter, who owned and operated Sutter’s Bakery in Dubuque. Lucille worked beside Tom at the bakery every day until they retired.
She enjoyed keeping her house clean, and she was lovingly called “Mrs. Clean” by friends and neighbors. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards with family and friends, and going to bingo with her mother. She and Tom enjoyed going to Minnesota on annual fishing trips with her parents, sometimes taking the grandchildren. She was a wonderful, loving person and will be missed.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Melvin Mai (and his wife, Bernice), LaVerne Fischer (their son, Donald), and Tom Sutter.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Richard Tonnesen); and her son, Dale (Marcy); plus numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Special thanks to her granddaughter, Shelly, and husband Bob Berger, who visited her every Sunday, and looked after her needs.
At Lucille’s request, private interment services will take place at Linwood Cemetery. The family requests no flowers.
Her family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque and Manor Care staff for their loving care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.