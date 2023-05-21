MASON CITY, Iowa — James Joseph Dueland, 56, formally of Dubuque, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away on May 5, 2023, at his home in Mason City, of natural causes. He was born October 12, 1966, in Iowa City to parents Ronald and Maureen (Collins) Dueland.

James was an avid Senior High School Ram fan and Hawkeye fan. He volunteered for Senior football for several years, and his dedication to the sport was immense. In 1985, James was crowned Dubuque Senior Homecoming King, a true testament to his popularity. He held a BA

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.