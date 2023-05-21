MASON CITY, Iowa — James Joseph Dueland, 56, formally of Dubuque, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away on May 5, 2023, at his home in Mason City, of natural causes. He was born October 12, 1966, in Iowa City to parents Ronald and Maureen (Collins) Dueland.
James was an avid Senior High School Ram fan and Hawkeye fan. He volunteered for Senior football for several years, and his dedication to the sport was immense. In 1985, James was crowned Dubuque Senior Homecoming King, a true testament to his popularity. He held a BA
degree in business administration from Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
James had a big heart and dedicated endless hours to volunteering, especially at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, where he made a considerable impact. If ever there was a need, James was the first person to help out.
James was not only loved for the generous person he was, but he was also a man of many talents. He had a passion for photography, a natural talent for photo editing and was brilliant with photoshop. His remarkable artwork was something that spoke to everyone who saw it.
He loved fishing and especially looked forward to his fishing trips in Canada.
Surviving James are his father and stepmother, Ronald and Diane (Willis) Dueland; siblings Elizabeth Dueland of Coralville, Molly (Jon) Kreiss of Dubuque and Benjamin (Amber) Dueland of Cedar Rapids; stepbrother Michael (Nicole) Willis of Cedar Rapids; stepsister Joanna (Michael Dawson) Willis of Saint Paul, MN, a Goddaughter Gabriella McDonald and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding James in death were his grandparents, his mother, Maureen (Mo), and his brother, Raymond.
James was a rare gem, and his memory will always be cherished. His legacy will continue to inspire many, and his kind nature will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Jim!
On Saturday, June 10, 2023, a private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, IL, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends at 1:00-5:00 at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque, IA.
Memorials may be given to Dubuque Rescue Mission
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
