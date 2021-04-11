Ann Marie Bauck, 84, of Dubuque, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Graveside services were held at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Ann Marie was born July 30, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Louis F. and Myrtle I. (McGovern) Bauck.
She farmed in the Centralia area for over 43 years, and in 1988 moved to Farley and later moved to Windsor Park Apartments.
Ann Marie is survived by her cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Ann’s loved ones would like to extend a special thanks to the people at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their care.