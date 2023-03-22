Mary A. Behnke, 86, of Dubuque, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:30 am Friday, March 24, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Mary was born May 13, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ambrose Cyril and Katherine Margaret Carr Blake. On June 20, 1959, she married Joseph John Behnke at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Asbury. He passed away on June 20, 2010.
She graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1954.
Mary was a homemaker and farmer for most of her life. She worked at Adam’s Company shortly out of high school until marriage and later worked at Burger King for several years when her children were grown.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection. Mary enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and selling eggs, watching wildlife, and playing board games and cards. She loved spending time with her grandkids.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Behnke and Kenneth Behnke, both of Dubuque; two daughters, Donna (Gary) Augustin of Cuba City, WI, and Nancy (Keith) Hohmann of Peosta, IA; seven grandchildren, Shelly (Andrew Brant) Augustin, Brian Augustin, Julie Augustin, Isabelle (Luke Hermsen) Behnke, Nicholas Behnke, Blake (Becky Yu) Hohmann, and Chase Hohmann; one brother, David Blake of Shawnee, KS; two sisters, Barbara Blake and Patricia Kirk, both of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother-in-law, Loren “Toby” Kirk; one sister-in-law, Clara (James “Bergie”) Bergfeld; three nephews, William “Bill” Blake, Art Wille, and Roger Bergfeld Sr.; one niece, Sheryl Behnke, and one great-great-nephew, Roger Bergfeld III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and Church of the Resurrection.
The family extends a special thanks to the numerous doctors and nurses at Finley Hospital and Grand River Group, especially Dr. Cynthia Konz and nurse Cherie Faulhaber. Thank you also to family and friends who helped care for mom while at home, sisters Pat and Barb, niece/goddaughter, Theresa Blake, and caregivers from No Place Like Home, Home Instead, and Hospice of Dubuque. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Hawkeye Care Center for their loving care and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
