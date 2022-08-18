funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Michelle London Author email Aug 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John J. Basten, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.Brenda M. Bloesch, Dubuque — Service: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following the service at the funeral home.Diane Christenson, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.Elizabeth J. Davies, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.Betty DeShaw, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.Harry Ehrlich, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.Patricia Griego, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church.Dianne K. Holmes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the church.Robert J. Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.John R. Lawler, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, St. Joseph Key West Church.Ardrith A. Meeker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.Eugene D. Myers, Rewey, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Ricky J. Olson, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Margaret Pape, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.Wendy Priest, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.Mary Ann Puff, Marietta, Ga. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.Francis J. Runde, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.Camilla M. Tjarks, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.John J. Vondra, Warren, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Bartell Leamon Funeral Home, Warren. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton, Ill.Marilyn A. Weber, Earlville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.Beverly A. White, West Burlington, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: Noon today at the funeral home. Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. 