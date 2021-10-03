Oliver James Kringle December 2, 1931 ~ September 27, 2021
Beloved Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Oliver James Kringle passed away September 27, 2021. He was kind, he was loved and he will be missed.
Ollie, to all who knew him, was taken from us by cancer. True to form, Ollie’s diagnosis did not stop him until the very end. He proudly continued his daily exercise regimen, and continued to search for fix-it projects to do around his home or the homes of those he loved. In his last weeks, among other things, he painted posts with his granddaughter Jacquelyn, guided his granddaughter Elizabeth and her husband Adam through various home projects, and mixed and laid cement in his driveway. He could fix or build anything. He had a uniquely humble confidence in his abilities. He loved sharing his skills, teaching others. He was convinced any one could master construction the way he had. His goal was always to leave you more self-sufficient than when he found you.
Ollie was a proud life-time Dubuque resident. He attended Saint Columbkille’s School from kindergarten through high school, he worked at Rosheks Department Store, Caradco and then John Deere for over thirty years. In addition to his day job, Ollie started working as an apprentice electrician when he was sixteen. He grew those skills into what came to be Kringle Electric, the business he owned and operated for over fifty years.
Ollie was a master story teller. His stories focused on his three loves, his family, his work and the joy he gained from being in service to others. He was a good egg. He was the guy who always held the door for strangers, who woke up early so he could clear the snow for his neighbors, who checked out library books to share with his neighbor, and grew tomatoes to distribute. He enjoyed giving of himself and expected nothing in return; he knew the reward came in the giving. He was the kind of kind that cannot be overestimated.
He laughed with his whole body, full on, with tears in his eyes and barely able to catch his breath.
Ollie was a devout Catholic; there is no doubt that he is currently looking for work to do, or things to fix, in heaven.
Ollie was fortunate and grateful to have had twenty-four years of marriage with the love of his life, his partner, his best friend, Janice Kringle. He and Janice shared a love of travel, laughs, and pie. They took care of each other.
Ollie is survived by his lovely wife Janice Kringle, his children Ruth Kringle, Karen Walling, Carol Sheets (Jeffrey), Nancy Williams (Scott), and Lisa Chipman, his grandchildren, Elizabeth Sheets-Vorwald (Adam), Jacquelyn Sheets, Makayla Williams, Katherine Walling and Victoria Henle, Justin Seay, Kyle Seay, his great grandchild Jax, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ollie was preceded in death by his son, James Kringle, his parents, and his siblings, Idella Kringle, Irene Balk, Marie Wick, Deloss Kringle, Jr., and Leo Kringle.
Ollie’s family is so very grateful for the grace and guidance of the good people at Hospice of Dubuque, and the many medical staff who befriended and cared for him over the years.
In lieu of flowers, Ollie’s family encourages you to look for someone to help today. Go out of your way to say a kind word, do a good deed, be a good egg, be an Ollie.
In consideration of health concerns, there will be a small private service. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. The family would love to hear from family and friends, please leave online condolences or messages for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.