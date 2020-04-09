William R. Parker, Sr., 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 6th, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital.
Private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
William was born on October 5, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Max and Ang (Richter) Parker. He married Joyce Parker on May 22, 1948, in Maquoketa, Iowa.
He worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 30 years and was a member of UAW Local 94.
William is survived by his children, Tammy Parker, Larry Parker, Billy Parker, Kristine Beckman, Ronald Parker Sr. and Ronald Parker Jr.; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brother Jack (Sally) Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife ,Joyce.