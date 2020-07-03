Douglas J. Shinkunas, 73, of Dubuque, died July 1, 2020.
According to his wishes, there will be no public service or visitation. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
