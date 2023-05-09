MENOMINEE, Ill. — Vernon H. Wubben, age 89, of Menominee, IL, passed away Saturday morning, May 6, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menominee, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9th at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the Parish Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Members of American Legion Post # 787 will meet at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Friends and family may also call from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Vernon was born on May 18, 1933, in Menominee, the son of Henry and Dorothy (Handfelt) Wubben. He was united in marriage to Darlene K. Thul on October 6, 1962, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Asbury, IA.
Vernon was a member of Nativity BVM Church and its Holy Name Society, and East Dubuque American Legion Post # 787. He was also an Honorary member of the Menominee-Dunleith Fire Dept. after having served for 29 years. Vernon farmed in Menominee his entire life. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 — 1955.
Vernon was an avid card player, loved to travel through the United States and to 18 countries in Europe. He went on the Honor Flight on September 17, 2013, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Surviving is his wife, Darlene; his sister, Marita Linden of Cuba City, WI; in-laws, William Thul, Ray (Pat) Thul , and Daryl Ernster, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy, a sister, Coletta, and in-laws, Leonard Thul, Margaret (Thul) Ernster, Joyce Thul and Dale Linden.
Darlene and family wish to thank the staff from Heal to Thrive and the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Vernon.
