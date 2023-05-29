PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Donald Clare Iverson, a beloved Father, friend, and businessman left this world on May 25, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by those whose lives he touched. Donald was born on May 20, 1936, in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin to Minnie and John Iverson. He received his early education at the public schools in Soldiers Grove, where he especially excelled at math. Following his graduation, Donald’s pursuit of knowledge led him to the Wisconsin Institute of Technology-Platteville. In 1958, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering. During school he worked at the family businesses-farms in Soldiers Grove as well as two bowling alleys in Madison, WI. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and completed boot camp in Fort Bennington, San Diego. Donald was an entrepreneur, creating and growing several successful companies in diverse fields. He served as the Chairman of Greater Dubuque Riverboat Entertainment Co., LLC. He was President of Doniver, Inc. after the successful sale of Iverson Construction/River City Paving. He was president of Monarch Gas Company for several decades. Prior to creating his own companies, he had worked in positions related to road and bridge construction: as an Engineer for Wisconsin DOT, a Construction Engineer & Superintendent for Rain, Schultz & Dahl as well as Lunda Construction Company. Beyond his professional achievements, Donald was a beloved and loyal friend, quick with a joke or story while playing cribbage or six-hand euchre. He was a generous supporter of Ducks Unlimited and other conservation organizations, and loved hunting. Donald’s legacy will forever be remembered by his loving family. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Iverson) Patchin and Tori Iverson, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom he was known as “Grandpa Jelly-Bean (JB)” because of magic tricks with jelly-beans. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donald’s immediate and extended family were important to him, and the extended Iverson Family will be gathering at the original family farm in Don’s honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter at 15560 Wisconsin Highway 131, Tomah, WI 54660.