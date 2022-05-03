DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mark A. “Sparky” Kiefer, 54, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Mark will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Services for Mark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa with Rev. Tyler Raymond presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
Mark Allen Kiefer was born on August 22, 1967, in Dubuque, Iowa. He was born to two loving parents John “Jack” and Jeanne (Kutsch) Kiefer. He grew up and lived majority of his younger years in Dubuque and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1985. As life went on, he was able to meet the love of his life Pam Faust. They were married on September 24, 1999 and were able to welcome their first-born Emily Kiefer the following year, then followed by Mason two years later. Both kept him on his toes, but he was lucky enough to retire at the age of 50. He retired from Klauer Manufacturing in 2018 and was currently working part time at Colony Brand and Duluth Trading Company.
Mark loved his family trips to Florida, especially choosing the perfect house, shoutout to VRBO. Mark’s family and beloved dog Tucker and his Mustang were his world. His love for them was spread through watching movies, horsing around, and doing projects around the house. Most of the projects between Pam and Mark began with discussing and ended with cussing, but always worked out in the end, even if one had to admit that the other was right.
Mark’s charismatic personality attracted all who came in contact with him. These people coming from the old neighborhood, bowling teams, softball, camping, work, late night football match, and even the people who lived across the street from him and his family. He has touched the lives of many and continued to grow in these relationships with close friends. One way he loved to celebrate relationships with friends on trips down to Mexico where the days were spent eating, drinking, and lounging around inside/outside the pool.
At the end of the day Mark would always parade around his forearm tattoo that said “Remember that no man is a failure who has friends.”
He was a member of the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife Pam Kiefer of Dyersville; two children, Emily and Mason Kiefer both of Dyersville; his parents, Jack and Jeanne Kiefer of Dubuque; one brother, Steven (Patty) Kiefer of Ankeny; one sister, Lynn (Creed) Waelchli of Peosta; mother-in-law, Lois Faust of Manchester, brothers and sisters-in-law, Connie Faust of Manchester, Donna (John) Heying of Elkader, and Linda Faust of Dyersville; special friends, Jeff and Micelle Krogman.
He is also preceded in death by father-in-law, Terry Faust; and brother-in-law, Russell Faust.
